President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday appointed Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP).

Gen Katsigazi’s appointment was confirmed by Faruk Kirunda, Museveni’s Deputy Presidential Press Secretary.

“H.E @KagutaMuseveni has appointed Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi as Dep. IGP of @PoliceUg,” Kirunda tweeted.

Maj Gen Katsigazi replaces Lt Gen Paul Lokech who died of a blood clot in August last year.

Gen Katsigazi’s brief Fact File

Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, is a Ugandan military officer and diplomat, who serves as the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Uganda, since January 2022.

He is a Major General in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and prior to his current assignment, he served as the Deputy Commander of the UPDF Air Force.

Previously,he served as the Defence Liaison Officer at the headquarters of the East African Community, in Arusha, Tanzania.

Major General Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime also served in the past as Commander of the UPDF Motorized Infantry Brigade and as the Acting Chief of Staff of the UPDF Land Forces, among other appointments.

In January 2020, he took over as deputy commander of the UPDF Air Force, replacing Major General Gavas Mugyenyi, who was appointed Uganda’s military attache to India.

On 28 March 2020, he was promoted from the rank of Brigadier to that of Major General.