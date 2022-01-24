President Yoweri Museveni’s son-in-law Odrek Rwabwogo has said people who waste time and support the shallow succession debate, are enemies of Uganda.

For sometime now, there have been reports that Rwabwogo was interested in becoming Uganda’s next President after Museveni and that he was at war with First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the probable next in line Ugandan leader after his father.

In September last year, photos showing a group of youth donning ‘Rwabwogo Presidential project’ T-shirts made rounds on social media. They brought out an impression that the Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Duties was plotting to become Uganda’s next top leader.

However in a Twitter thread on Sunday, Rwabwogo who is married to Patience Museveni, said those pushing the useless succession agendas are likely to generate backlash that could reverse the NRM party fortunes. He warned them to stop because its not good for the prosperity of the country.

“Every day we wake up & the country is full of noise with empty politics & shallow succession discussions, is a day lost to productive thinking & support to our youth. Those who waste time in these useless online chats and those that support them, are an enemy to our country,” Rwabwogo said.

“Like a human cell, a political party has connected tissue much like a human body. If you continue to provoke its members by pushing narrow succession agendas, you will generate backlash that could reverse the party fortunes. I am warning people who are doing this to STOP,”he added.