The Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has paid tribute to Police Constable Amos Kungu who was killed in the line of duty, during the deadly suicide bomb attack at Central Police Station (CPS) Kampala, on November 16, 2021.

The officer was manning the check point at CPS, when he was killed in the bomb attack. He left behind a wife.

The IGP expressed his profound gratitude for the Valor and sacrifice of the officer, when he selflessly guarded the check point. In so doing, PC Kungu saved his fellow officers and the much collateral damage that could have occurred on the police station, buildings, cars, other properties and people’s lives at CPS and its neighborhood.

In his tribute which was delivered by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anatoli Muleterwa, he said ” We stand united with you in this soulful moment, when we remember the contribution, sacrifice and resilience, the gallant PC Kungu Amos, rendered in defending his country. We will forever remember him and hold his soul in prayers and in our hearts. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

To the widow, the immediate family members, relatives, friends and colleagues,the IGP extended a cash contribution and reassurance that those who have given their lives so selflessly, will leave a lasting legacy and will never be forgotten.

The tribute took place at PC Kungu’s ancestral home in Moru village, Kiryolo parish, Kaderuna sub county in Budaka District.

Last year, Uganda Police linked the two deadly bomb attacks in Kampala to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group.

They confirmed that the ADF group was the brain behind the November attack in which several people sustained injuries while others lost their lives.

While speaking at the press conference at Police headquarters, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said the group has always been trying to send attackers however the latest incident was a clear check that Uganda is at risk of any bomb attack.

“These attacks come a few days after the first two explosions, this one clearly indicates that the ADF group still has a desire to carry out deadly attacks on soft targets using suicide attackers. Because the nature of bombs used are domestically made and this is their latest strategy,” he said.

He added these kinds of bomb threats remain significant because suicide bomb jackets can easily be built since raw materials can be gotten from local markets. Such items include; ball bearings, use of phones and batteries as well as ammonium Nitrogen.

“These attacks are real! Ugandans must be very alert although the three suicide bombers have died, there is still a need to be alert because this group is very big. This shows that there is a lot of work to do, to penetrate and prevent other threats and attacks. For now, I want to tell Ugandans that bomb threats are still very active because we believe there are still more members of this terror group especially the suicide bomb squad which was created by the ADF, this calls for popular vigilance of the community.”

He asserted that being vigilant is not a monopoly of the security agencies but it calls for consorted efforts and the vigilance of the public because these threats are being directed to all Ugandans.

The CCTV footage revealed how the male adult putting on a black jacket and carrying on a back bag detonated himself killing himself instantly, the spillover effect from the bomb covered a radius of 30 meters, from near the checkpoint up to the front desk office at Central Police Station.

After the first explosion, two other people were confirmed dead and those who were rushed to hospital immediately with injuries were 17.

Another one occurred 3 minutes after the first one at Raja chambers and jubilee building. This was by the two suicide bombers who were on two motorcycles disguising as bodaboda riders, the duo detonated the bombs they were carrying on themselves which killed them instantly. Seven people were confirmed dead, whereby 3 of them were suicide bombers.