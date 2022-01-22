Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda is at loss. A double loss that is hard to bear.

Just a day after losing her personal secretary, the minister has announced the demise of her father, Mzee Sosani Magunda.

“We are broken as a family,” she Babalanda said in a Saturday morning tweet.

From the heaviest of hearts, the Presidency minister posted, “Another sad day: With profound shock, i announce the death of my beloved father, Mzee Sosani Magunda. We are broken as a family. In God’s hands we place his soul. Burial will be next Sunday, January 30, 2022. BMB.”

Details of Mzee Magunda’s burial arrangements will be updated in due time.

Babalanda’s secretary Prossy Naggayi passed on yesterday at Nsambya hospital and her requiem service will be held Saturday after noon at St Apollo church Nkumba.

Comments

Uncle Assurance @96Assurance @millybabalanda so sad Hon. May the Almighty welcome him to his Kingdom. May His Soul Rest In Peace.

Amula Albert @AmulaAlbert @millybabalanda May the good lord strengthen you and the entire family in this trying moment. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Collins Dramani @CollinsDramani1 @millybabalanda Omg!! I hope that our Lord brings you and your family the much-needed peace during this sad time. My condolences to you and your family. Rip father!