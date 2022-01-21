Motorsports rally driver Rajiv Ruparelia will not be part of the Rukaari-Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally 2022.

In their official statement, the Rajiv Ruparelia Rally Team said, “with much regret we like to inform all the rally fraternity and fans that due to personal family obligations the Rajiv Ruparelia Rally Team will not be able to participate in the Rukaari-Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally slated for 21-23 January 2022.”

The team further thanked all their fans, organizers and sponsors for their support towards Mr Rajiv.

Meanwhile, at least a total of 35 crews have registered to take part in the rally.

The NRC season opener, which was launched last Sunday at the Mwesigwa Resort in Lake Mburo National Park is sponsored by Mbarara North City MP Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari.

Speaking during the launch, Hon. Rukaari said the rally helps to put Uganda on global map when its comes to the world of motorsports.

“It also attracts both foreign and local tourism that in turn increases our revenues in our businesses and government,” he added.

In 2020, Duncan ‘Kikankane’ Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga in Subaru GVB won the Rukaari-Lake Mburo Mbrarara Rally. In 2021, the rally did not happen due to Covid-19.