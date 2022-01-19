The National Coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation-(ANT) Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu has said that Uganda’s major problems currently, are caused by greedy and corrupt top leaders in the country.

Muntu made the revelation last week during #AskMugishaMuntu Youtube session with journalist Charles Odongtho.

The former UPDF Chief said he learnt about the ‘disease’ eating up Uganda, 20 years ago when he was still in active service in government.

Gen Muntu disclosed that majority of senior leaders in government have acquired alot of property which they can not even account for because the biggest percentage of their wealth has been acquired through corruption.

“For a long time I have seen greed and corruption taking toll of a number of senior leaders and I knew that they were going to make many mistakes. In most cases, I kept away from such because I knew that in case of anything it would be difficult for me to explain myself,”Muntu said.

The former presidential candidate further noted that he can ably explain how he has accumulated the little he has because he transparent.

“While in service I never bought any custodian board houses yet I had a chance to, because I lived in two houses in Kololo but eventually I vacated them and they are now private properties.”

He emphasised that as leaders in this country, they must understand that the power they wield is not theirs but for the people so they should use it properly and carefully.

“We hold it in trust for the people of Uganda. When we at ANT insist that we must focus on changing the political culture of our country, it is not mere politicking. We have our actions, both now and in the past backing us up. And what we will continue to do is work towards a Uganda in which the critical mass of leaders believe in putting people first and serving the interests of the communal good.”