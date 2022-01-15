The territorial police of Kawempe are actively investigating a fire outbreak at New Crest Junior At Kibedi Day and Boarding Primary School in Kawempe Division Kampala City, where four children have been confirmed dead.

It is alleged that the fire started at around 3am today (15/01/2022) from one of the female pupils’ dormitories.

“Four female pupils have been confirmed dead while three are seriously injured ( the particulars will be provided),” Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Saturday.

“The injured were evacuated to Kyadondo Hospital located in Kisowera Zone Kawempe I Ward in Kawempe Division, and are being treated accordingly.”

Owoyesigyire added that the school locally managed the fire outbreak and did not bring it to the attention of the nearest police at Kawempe.

“This is an act of gross negligence that caused the death and injuries of the pupils,” he noted.

“A casefile of causing death has been opened at Kawempe police station.Our forensic team of experts from the Directorate of Fire and from the Forensics are documenting the scene.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased pupils. We also wish a quick recovery to the injured pupils.”