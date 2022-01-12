Kabale has received 64,500 doses of polio vaccine to inoculate all children aged 0-5 years in 729 villages of the district.

The ministry of health in partnership with the World Health Organization will rollout a two-day national wide polio vaccination campaign on Saturday and Sunday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in August declared polio, a public health emergency, after registering two positive cases from Bugolobi and Lubigi sentinel environmental surveillance sites. The new cases come just a year after the World Health Organization-WHO declared Uganda and the entire Africa Wild polio-free in August last year.

However, according to the Acting Kabale district health officer, Alfred Besigensi, due to the limited vaccine carriers in the district, they intend to extend the vaccination campaign up to 19th, in order to allow full utilization of the vaccines. The district has only 286 vaccine carriers, expected to be used in all 729 villages.

Besigensi expects the doses to be enough to cater for the entire districts. He calls for cooperation between parents and health workers if the campaign is to be successful.

The district health department yesterday trained 36 district and Sub County health supervisors, who are expected to train other health workers up to Thursday, ahead of the vaccination campaign.