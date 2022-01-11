Police at Kira Division are investigating a suspected suicide by hanging of Emmanuel Okello, 18, a senior four student and a son of Moses Opio, resident of Parliament village- Kitukutwe, Kiwologoma, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says on Monday 10/01/2022 while his siblings had been taken to school, Okello locked his father inside the house and committed suicide in the compound.

“The father alleges that the deceased had informed them that he was no longer interested in going back to his former school, Makerere College,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The father even got him a position at St Kizito SS Namugongo, but he wasn’t happy about the choice.”

According to Owoyesigyire, the father suspects it could be the cause of the suicide.

“The body of the deceased has been taken to the mortuary for a post mortem.The police urge parents to report to the police or seek professional help whenever they detect signs of depression manifesting in their children.”