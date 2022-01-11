Uganda’s long distance runner, world champion and record holder Joshua Cheptegei will this Saturday headline the Kigambira Marathon run.

Organised by Kigambira Safari Lodge in partnership with Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), the marathon is aimed at supporting wildlife and promoting local tourism.

It will take place on Saturday 15th January, 2022 in the wild of Lake Mburo National Park.

The 10km/5km race will be embraced by Cheptegei and Ugandans will have a chance to run alongside the Olympic Gold Medalist.

Cheptegei is Uganda’s tourism Ambassador. He was appointed in 2021 by Uganda Tourism Board. His role is to market Uganda to the region and the world at large and by headlining the Kigambira Marathon, the athlete will be executing his duty.

The marathon will start and finish at Kigambira Safari Lodge located in the park with participants accessing the park at no extra cost apart from the Shs100, 000 which shall be paid as registration fee. The fee will cover park entry, transport, T-shirt and refreshments.

Whoever crosses the 10km first will walk away with Shs1m among plenty of others prizes to give away.

To register call +265752545880 or email- kampalaplanet@gmail.com