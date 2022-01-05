Public transport operators have revised transport fare costs ahead of next week’s planned school reopening.

During his End of Year message on 31 December, 2021, President Yoweri Museveni allowed public transport to operate to full capacity as he fully reopened the economy and schools.

He said starting 10th January, 2022 as schools reopen, public transport was free to operate to full capacity as long as they follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and as well as the operators and passengers are fully vaccinated of Covid-19.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the Minister of Works and Transport Gen Edward Katumba Wamala said he had already had engagements with public transport operators with whom they agreed on the transport fares to be charged in this period.

“All taxi and bus stages are required to display the agreed fares for their respective routes. In order to ensure compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures, all taxis and buses are required to operate from designated taxi parks or bus terminals,” the Minister said.

” Any taxi or bus that is found parked or loading from the streets or outside the designated taxi parks or bus terminal will be impounded,”he added.

During Covid-19 lockdown, public transport have been operating at half capacity and charging double fare of the cost that was charged before the pandemic disrupted the economy.

Here are the revised public transport fares ahead of school reopening: