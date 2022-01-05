The Uganda National Drug Authority (NDA) has refuted media reports that government approved a locally made drug for diabetes.

On Wednesday, a local newspaper reported, “Govt approves new local diabetes drug” and yesterday while addressing journalists at Makerere University David Ssenfuka the developer of diabetes drug dubbed ‘SD2018’ said on 6th July 2021, he received a letter from the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Monica Musenero informing him that the laboratory analysis report for the drug in question indicated that it is a promising treatment.

“The report is good and shows evidence of the safety of SD2018 and success stories for cancer and diabetes management,” the Minister said in a letter addressed to Mr. Ssenfuka last year and she added that Presidential Scientific Initiative on Epidemics (PRESIDE) will provide technical support in writing protocol for clinical trial and mobilization of resources for the medicine to undergo required steps.

However, according to NDA Public Relations Manager Abiaz Rwamwiri, it’s only the authority that has permit to approve any locally-made drug not the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“NDA notes with concern a misleading headline in the Daily Monitor Newspaper (Jan 05, 2022) with claims that Government has approved a new local diabetes drug. NDA is the only government agency that is mandated by the laws of Uganda to approve any drug (herbal or conventional), locally manufactured or imported. Whereas we have engaged and offered technical support to Mr. Ssenfuka, NDA informs the public that NDA has not approved the quoted drug nor have we received an application for analysis of the same as drug regulatory processes require,”Rwamwiri said on Wednesday.

” We continue to treat this product as being used in a community setting and advise Mr. Ssenfuka to follow the processes he is aware of if he wants to put his product on the market.”

Rwamwiri also noted that whereas the Council for Science and Technical and Research Ethics Council are key stakeholders at the review of the protocols, the entire drug development process is within the confines of NDA.