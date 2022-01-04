A 27 years old woman has allegedly been butchered by his boyfriend for dumping him.

Peace Namara, resident of kanyambeho cell , kanyambeho parish in Nyakinoni subcounty in Kanungu district was allegedly cut to death by his boyfriend,now suspect Nicholas Ampereza,40.

Its alleged that on the Monday evening the suspect (Nicholas Ampereza) developed domestic misunderstandings with his girl friend ( deceased now) whom he has been cohabiting with for some time after learning that she had another man she was planning to marry.

The man decided to pick a panga and slaughtered the girlfriend who died instantly.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, the suspect has been arrested and detained at kihihi police station.