Kigambira Safari Lodge in partnership with Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has organised the Kigambira Marathon run aimed at supporting wildlife and promoting local tourism.

The marathon will take place on Saturday 15th January, 2022 in the wild of Lake Mburo National Park.

The 10km/5km race will be embraced by Joshua Cheptegei, a Ugandan long-distance runner who is an Olympic Gold Medalist (5000m), World Champion (10,000m), World Cross Country Champion, and World Record Holder.

Whoever interested will be required to pay Shs100,000 as registration fee. The fee will cover park entry, transport, T-shirt and refreshments.

To register call +265752545880 or email- kampalaplanet@gmail.com