The Police in Rukungiri have arrested a 66 years old man in connection to the death of his 25 year old son who was accused of stealing his sister’s money on Christmas day.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman Elly Maate has identified the suspect as Kanama James a resident of Kabingo village, Masya Parish in Nyakagyeme Sub county in Rukungiri District.

Maate told journalists that trouble started when the deceased identified as Kabahikyeho Demas was accused of stealing Shs30,000 belonging to his sister Nuwamanya Linear and this forced the family members to demand that Kabahikyeho produces the money since he was the prime suspect.

Its reported that on December 26th 2021, their father Kanama, and two sons known as Ahereza and Kapiya took upon themselves to discipline Kabahikyeho until the deceased showed them where he had hidden the money which they recovered.

The deceased’s health however deteriorated and on 27th December, he was rushed to a neighbouring clinic where he was given simple treatment and unfortunately, he passed away on Wednesday afternoon and the father hurriedly planned a burial on the same day.

However, the Police at Central Station Rukungiri got a tip off from the concerned residents and rushed to the home of Kanama where they found him in process of burying the deceased.

Maate said that when the Police arrived, they found that the deceased had visible multiple bruises at the back and buttocks which were still bleeding while the arms were still swollen since he was being tied before he died.

The body was retrieved and taken to Rwakabengo Health Center III in Rukungiri Municipality to carry out a postmortem examination and the father of the deceased was arrested, taken to Rukungiri Central Police Station to help them with investigations.

Maate said that the two brothers Ahereza and Kapiya have fled their home and the Police are hunting for them. The case of murder has been registered at Rukungiri Central Police Station under reference number CRB 1684/2021.