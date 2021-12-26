President Yoweri Museveni will on Monday 27th December, 2021 receive the current status report on the Covid-19 situation in Uganda, according to Deputy Senior Presidential Press Secretary Faruk Kirunda.

Kirunda says the report will be handed over to the President by the National Covid-19 Taskforce led by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

“The report will inform the way forward on full reopening of the economy ,”Kirunda said in a tweet on Sunday.

The development comes at a time when Uganda’s Covid-19 cases are surging. And according to results released on 24th December, the country registered 1,116 cases of the pandemic whereas on 23rd December, 1,251 cases were recorded.

The cases started spiking in mid December and there’s fear among Ugandans that in case the trend persists, the schools and economy may not be fully reopened as earlier planned.

President Yoweri Museveni in October this year announced that schools would reopen in January 2022, two years after they were closed.

In a televised address, Museveni said the general economy will also be opened at the start of next year.

He urged the citizens to observe Covid-19 safety measures to avert a surge in infections.

“Even if you don’t come out for vaccination, we will open the schools and the economy and if anything goes wrong, the moral responsibility is yours,” said the President.

Following Museveni’s directive, the Ministry of Education and Sports a few days ago announced that all schools will officially reopen on 10th January, 2022.