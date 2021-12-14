KAYUNGA: President Yoweri Museveni who is also the national chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has called upon the people of Kayunga to unite and support NRM which has the cure for Uganda’s problems.

The President was today meeting NRM leaders at Kayonza Church of Uganda primary school play ground, Bbaale County Constituency in Kayunga district while canvassing support for Mr Andrew Muwonge, the NRM candidate in the Kayunga LC5 by-election race.

“Even me who started NRM, I have no powers without you. My power comes from you”, the President said after reports that the people of Kayunga had been divided by differences allegedly created by some local leaders.

Mr Museveni who later met more NRM leaders at Busaana town council Play ground in Ntengeru County said that the problems of Kayunga like roads are well known by the NRM party and will be solved in a phased manner.

“We are going to work on this road from Kayunga Town Council to Galiraya. Those who say we have delayed, don’t know what they’re talking about. If we have done Isimba Dam, Kangulumira and Katosi roads and others, how shall we fail to tarmac Galiraya road”, the President said adding that “Therefore, to go from the party because of individuals is a big mistake and confusion. Because you’ll not get a solution. When you support NRM, it is easier for you to get what you want. Keep the unity, you’ll not lose,” he said.

The NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong called for reconciliation ahead of the elections on Thursday.

“We love you, our Chairman and our President, that every time we listen to you, you speak wisdom to us, you speak unity, you speak reconciliation. Kayunga is 90% NRM, but because of the division among leaders, we end up confusing our votes on the ground. Dear leaders of the party, let us reconcile, let us love our party. If you love the yellow you’re wearing, check your heart and reconcile with one another”, Tadwong said.

The Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja said what was lacking is mobilization which they have been doing since campaigns began.

The Minister of State for Finance who is also the MP for Ntenjeru North Amos Lugoloobi spoke highly about the achievements the district has realised from the NRM government.

One such is Isimba Power Station and Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital which he said have changed the face of Kayunga. Lugoloobi said electricity distribution is now at 70% in the district.

“We need someone to coordinate with at the district level and it would be better if you sent us Andrew Muwonge of NRM”, Lugoloobi told NRM supporters.

On his part, NRM candidate Mr Andrew Muwonge vowed to fight corruption and land grabbing in Kayunga district.

At the same function, the President launched handing over of land titles to over 1000 residents in Kayunga district.

In attendance were among others NRM delegates from Kayunga district, NRM Vice Chairman for Buganda Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, NRM director for mobilization Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde and NRM EC Chairperson Tanga Odoi.

Six candidates were nominated to take part in the by-election to fill the vacancy for Kayunga district LCV chairperson.

The seat fell Vacant after Ffefeka Sserubugo, the LCV chairperson for Kayunga district was found dead near his house early this year.

The nominated candidates include; Musisi Boniface Bandikubi (Independent), Muwonge Andrew (NRM), Kamoga Jamilu (Independent), Waddimba Anthony (DP), Nyanzi Majid (Independent) and Nakwede Harriet (NUP).

The by-election is expected to take place on thursday, December 16, 2021.