The rampant cases of adultery and divorce in most Christian families has been largely attributed to women who are fond of using abusive language and boasting themselves (Omwetunguuru) before their husbands.

According to the South Ankole Diocese head of Intercessors and Chaplin Standard College Ntungamo, Rev Augustus Ainebyoona Byabagambi, many women have failed to adhere to the Biblical teaching of submissiveness and hospitable rather turned themselves hostile to husbands.

He made the remarks on Sunday while preaching at St John’s Kikoni COU Ntungamo municipality during the thanksgiving of Abu Ruhanga Abatorainwe Women Group (The Chosen Women Group) which is a Christian women group in the church.

Rev Ainebyoona warned women against compulsion (eikama) and pride but use wisdom and politeness if they are to have happy and long lasting families.

He also urged husbands to avoid the tendency of despising their wives by putting their roles in the hands of their parents and siblings saying that it ruins their families.

Rev Ainebyoona noted that husbands should first settle their matters with their wives before they are being taken to parents and relatives.

The guest preacher Mercy Mwesigwa, the wife to the vicar All Saints church Ntungamo challenged women to do away with their wickedness of hypocrisy, deceit, jealousy among others in order to remain a true chosen race.

Jenifer Musiime the chairperson of Abatorainwe Women Group (The Chosen Women Group) hailed her predecessors for initiating the group and cooperation which has enabled them to develop.

Musiime said that the thanksgiving was aimed at raising funds towards buying facebriks for the church.

In another Development, Rev Karuhanga Gordon the lecturer Ankole Western University asked believers to always be prayerful and give thanks to the Almighty for the gift of life.

Rev Karuhanga while preaching at the thanksgiving of Tuhamye Anthony and his wife Evelyn Tusingwire at All Saints Church Ntungamo told them to be patient while praying to God.

He was assisted by lay reader Mercy Atwebembeire and thanked Anthony Tuhamye for organizing thanksgiving God for his wife Evelyn Tusingwire after surviving an operation and cesarean section at Mbarara Regional Hospital.

Rev Karuhanga baptized their son General Tony Ahimbisibwe Tuhamye.

Later, Tuhamye Anthony and his wife Evelyn Tusingwire took their guests to a luncheon at ClubTrendies and thanked people for prayers and support.