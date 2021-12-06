The NRM Director for Mobilization, Recruitment and Cadre Development, Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, has called on the youth to shun the vice of idolising handouts from politicians but instead focus on engaging themselves in income-generating programmes.

While addressing youth converts who had crossed over to the NRM from the National Unity Platform (NUP) at Nabityanka Primary School in Galiraaya Sub-County, Kayunga District, Sseninde urged the congregation to embrace government programmes that are geared towards empowering them to become economically self-reliant.

“If you do not shun the negative mindset of expecting handouts from people, you will not develop yourselves. These handouts will not last long, but your business will, if managed properly,” Sseninde said.

She further called on them to unite and canvas support for the NRM flag bearer in the Kayunga District LCV race, Mr Muwonge Andrew, whom she said will be better positioned to serve them because he belongs to the ruling NRM party.

“All government programmes are channelled through the LCV office. It is for the benefit of the district to vote the NRM flagbearer. He is in a better position of working closely with the Central government, which will greatly improve service delivery in the district,” she added.

“I want to pledge my commitment towards mobilising and educating the youth in Kayunga district to embrace income-generating activities. This, I will do hand-in-hand with Mr Muwonge once he is in office,” Sseninde added.

She was accompanied by the NRM District Chairperson Karangwa Moses who urged the youth to secure their future by voting the Party’s flag bearer in the Kayunga district LCV by-election. “It is Mr Muwonge Andrew who will bridge the service delivery gap that the district is experiencing.”

She joined the faithful of St Stephen Church of Uganda in Galiraaya Sub-County, Kayunga District, for the induction of their Parish Priest, Rev Rev Gerald Kwegobola Katumba. She urged the faithful to put God first in whatever they do. She further called upon them to plant more trees in the area to attract rain that will help farmers to achieve more yields, thus growth of their communities.