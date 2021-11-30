Kabale district Education department, has received an assortment of home study materials from the Ministry of Education and Sports, to be disbursed to both private and government aided primary schools, ahead of the planned re-opening of schools early next year.

In September this year, the Minister of state for higher education, Dr. John Chrisostom Muyingo, revealed that the government would distribute home study materials for learners reporting to schools in January 2022.

Now, the Kabale district education officer, Moses Bwengye Tumwijukye, said today that the study materials, which are for all the four subjects of mathematics, English, social studies and Science, are meant to be distributed to 113 government aided primary schools and 45 private schools in Kabale District Administration and 22 government aided primary schools and other private schools in Kabale municipality.

He added said that heads of these primary schools are expected to distribute the materials to parents, who should help their children to answer them as they prepare to return to school.

Tumwijukye appealed to parents to assist and create a conducive learning environment for their children, saying that each learner will be expected to present these materials for marking, when they return to respective schools.