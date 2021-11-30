Kampala- is Ugandan in every sense. It’s a place where the whirrs and chimes of modernity sweep with spectacle. Its fast-changing skyline sparkles with glass and marble. The inviting views of the luxurious bungalows seated on the towering hills that sandwich Kampala are a classic cover page of a book of splendor built on squalor.

Away from the splendor of the flirting Kampala sits a road, that is the grand orphan of all orphaned roads in Uganda- Mpererwe-Kiteezi road.

If roads could cry, Mpererwe-Kitezi road would be Uganda’s reservoir of tears. It would be the 10th wonder of the world. They are potholes per excellency.

Years of neglect of that road have impregnated it with glorious and mighty pot-holes that deserve naming. We should name those potholes. They bear all the hallmarks of a place that deserves a name.

The potholes are so deep and their edges so sharp as though the finest architect put a hand on their design. They are so beautiful. Beautifully dangerous.

The shouting potholes on the Mperere-Kiteezi road would make a man pregnant. As the car dances to the rough massage offered by the potholes, the passengers are treated to a party they did not take themselves to. It’s torturous and nauseating.

On that road, you can buy ground nuts, put them in your mouth and not chew, and the potholes will shake your jaws with such rhythmic perfection to make you appear like you were voluntarily chewing those ground nuts. The potholes have character- personality. They interact with the road users- in a rough way.

The potholes on that road are so deep, rough and dangerous that they should be declared a matter of national security.

Dear Lord councilors, Mayors, and all local leaders responsible for road maintenance, could you look at the plight of people in that area? How much does it cost to put some dignity to that lifeline for the people of that area?

Why do we hate ourselves so much that we have to wait for something very dangerous to happen before we can work on roads that move our people?

KCCA, the people of Kiteezi bear the burden of living with the haunting smell of all of Kampala’s filth, which is driven through this road and heaped in their area. As a favour, please will you be courteous enough and at least keep that road well maintained? I do not live on this road but one trip on this road was enough to make me feel the pain of people living in that area.

Kiteezi carries, on its little shoulders, the burden of Kampala’s filth. Will you be kind enough and at least maintain that road? I am on my knees. Help the people.