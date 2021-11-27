Uganda Airlines is considering adding grasshoppers (Nsenene), a seasonal delicacy to its menu. This is after the national carrier became a topic of discussion following a trending video of passengers on flight no. 446 to Dubai on 26th November 2021 from Entebbe engaged in purchasing the popular local delicacy (Nsenene) from one of the travelers.

In a statement dated 27th November 2021, Uganda Airlines management says the incident happened at the time passengers were boarding.

“We don’t condone the acts of the passenger selling Nsenene and low standards of serving it to people who were buying it,” the Airline said on Saturday.

“We will not take this conduct onboard lightly because it undermines the spirit of National Carrier.”

The Airline further revealed that it has picked lessons from the incident.

“Some of our customers enjoy Nsenene. We understand that they were not in plenty this season hence the excitement. We are considering adding Nsenene, a Ugandan delicacy to our menu for regional and international flights on request,” the statement reads in part.

“This addition of Nsenene on our menu will bring the Ugandan culture to the world. Our key products are people and the experience.”

According to Uganda Airlines, this will boost tourism marketing and the livelihood of people in the grasshopper value chain going forward.

“We are in talks with passengers involved, and if there’s another occurrence of such conduct on board, the passenger will be off-loaded without further consideration. No one should be exposed to unruly market experience on our flight. The unacceptable disruptive behaviour prevents the performance of critical duties of the flight crew.”