The management of Uganda Airlines has condemned the act of a passenger who was captured on camera hawking grasshoppers (nsenene), a local delicacy on flight no. 446 which was going to Dubai.

In a viral video that has since made rounds on social media, the ‘hawker’ is seen selling grasshoppers to passengers on the plane without any interruption from the cabin crew.

In a statement issuee on 27 November 2021, the Airlines management says the disruptive act happened on Friday at a time when passengers were boarding from Entebbe Airport.

“We don’t condone the acts of passengers selling nsenene and low standards of serving it to people who were buying it. We will not take this conduct on board lightly because it undermines the spirit of the National carrier,” the management stated.

“We have picked lessons from the incident. Some of our customers enjoy nsenene. We understand that they were not in plenty this season hence the excitement. We are considering adding nsenene, a Ugandan delicacy to our menu for regional and international flights on request. This addition of nsenene on our menu will bring the Ugandan culture to the world. Our key products are people and the experience.”