The NRM deputy Secretary General, Rose Namayanja has said the party has opened a new chapter aimed at uniting all the warring factions and members.

Speaking during the closing engagement with NRM leaders from Kayunga district at Kamuli UMEA primary school in Kangulumira town council in Ntenjeru South Constituency, Namayanja said in the past the divisions in the party have had a toll on its support but said this needs to be corrected.

“In the past, the different party leaders would not speak the same language. The secretariat would say something and the office of the national chairman would say another thing. We are here to tell you this has ended. We have opened a new chapter. You won’t hear any fights among the party leadership, “Namayanja said.

She explained that whereas the party leaders might not be so much affected by the fights, the party and its supporters on the other end were losing out.

“Conflicts among leaders deter development of our areas because whenever they fight, the areas backslide in terms of development. In fact, the problem of NRM in Kayunga is not opposition but NRM itself. For the good of the party, let us unite.”

Speaking during a heavy downpour that pounded the Kamuli UMEA primary school grounds, Namayanja described the rain as a blessing that confirms that the party members will now unite.

“Yes, we were bickering but let us open a new chapter for Kayunga. We should be defined by unity. As leaders, our role is to ensure that those who had left the party return but also our supporters are united,” she said.

“Let us unite as party members and win as a team. Let us ensure the party flag is raised high, regardless of the differences we have.”

The NRM director for mobilisation, Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde said Kayunga was once the NRM stronghold but noted that is has been relegated to a battlefield.

“We decided to camp in Kayunga to see how we can reclaim our glory. If a mother and father fight, the cracks are reflected among the children but we didn’t want this to happen here. We decided to tackle the problem before it gets out of hand,”Sseninde said.

She asked the party leaders to ensure the population votes for the NRM flag bearer, Andrew Muwonge in the forthcoming Kayunga LC5 byelection.

The meeting at Kamuli UMEA primary school climaxed the four-day engagements with NRM leaders in Kayunga district.

The engagements that kicked off with a meeting of leaders from Bbaale and Galiraaya sub-counties also saw the party leaders from Kayonza and Kitimbwa sub-counties and the respective town council meet.

On Thursday, the NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong joined other officials from the secretariat to meet and listen to issues presented by party leaders from Kayunga town council, Kayunga sub-county, Busaana town council and Busaana sub-county.

The NRM director for information and public relations, Emmanuel Dombo was also part of the four-day engagements.

The engagements are part of the countrywide tours launched recently in Bukedi by the party Secretary General.