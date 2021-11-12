Patricia Kyosimire,50 resident of Rukungiri District has been arrested for killing her biological daughter Ainebyona Evelyne Komugisha,21.

The suspect (the biological mother) used a log to hit the deceased in the chest resulting into her death.

Its alleged that the Komugisha had a long domestic issue with her mother and on Thursday afternoon, the two developed a quarrel where by Kyosimire picked a big log and hit the daughter in the chest which resulted into her death.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate,the suspect has been arrested and is in police custody at Rukungiri Central Police station.

The case has been registered at Rukungiri police station under file number CRB 1526/2021.