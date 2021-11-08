Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has threatened to drag UPDF Land Forces Commander Lt. Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba to Court should he dare turn down public calls for him to stand for presidency come 2026.

Mirundi is a powerful public influencer with an enviable following courtesy of his presence on a number of local radio and television stations.

While being hosted on a local radio station over the weekend, Mirundi argued that any attempt by the son of Kaguta to shy away from the next presidential contest will be tantamount to betrayal and near treason and so he will lead the line in dragging him to court.

The controversial political commentator argues that according to him, there are not very many people capable of taking over from Museveni without drowning this country.

He further argued that it’s only when someone that appreciates the contribution of the soon-to-be four-decade rule of Museveni inherits the country that peace and stability will be assured.

The former scribe however says the only exception to his resolve to hung the first son over a withdrawal from the 2026 presidential contest is if his father, Gen. Museveni accepts to contest again. There, he says he will have no option but to support him, and give the former more time to organise for a role he says suits him perfectly.

Muhoozi’s rumoured presidential ambition has rapidly gaining popularity over the past couple of years.

Although the First Son is yet to publicly confirm the same, self mobilising groups have been mushrooming in the country dramming support for what has popularly come to be known as “the Muhoozi Project.”

Last month, a group calling themselves ” Friends of General Muhoozi” had their preparations for a mega fete “to celebrate the achievements of General Muhoozi” at Serena Hotel stopped by the CLF Commander’s office arguing they were not privy to the arrangements.

The remarks by Mirundi, a very powerful Besigye critic who played a key role in crushing FDC in favor of NUP could go a long way in foretelling the political tides of the next general election.