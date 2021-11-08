There’s need to put in place proper food utilisation processes in order to prevent food wastage in the country, said, Senior officer in charge of processing technologies at the ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr Kassim Semanda.

“In order to reduce food waste and secure food, it is essential to have a comprehensive understanding of the various sources of food waste throughout the food supply chain. There is need for further research to identify, report food waste so that government regulators, food supply chain stake holders can put in place food waste utilization practices” he said.

Mr Semanda made the remarks during the two day Green Technologies for Consumer Choice and Food Waste Stakeholder’s validation Workshop held in Entebbe.

Mr Semanda said there is need to address the rampant food waste in order to provide enough food for people across the country.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“To alleviate the increasing demand for food production, it is necessary to significantly reduce food waste, sustainable food production, intelligent management and proper food distribution are key factors that must be addressed if we expect to feed our growing population”, he said.

The Uganda Cleaner Production Centre (UCPC) technical person Mr Edson Twinomujuni said the project being piloted in Uganda will help prevent food waste across the country.

“We have carried out a survey to understand the drivers of food waste in Uganda to enable us come up with suitable interventions to address food waste in the country. We are going to come up with technologies to recover, convert food waste into animal feeds, renewable energy like biogas,” he said.