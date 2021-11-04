President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has attacked the western powers for poking their noses into African issues, an act that has left many African countries destabilized.

Gen Museveni made the statement on Thursday while meeting with H.E Abdullah Al-Lafi, the Vice-President of the Libyan Presidential Council at State House Entebbe where he said that Libya has its owners who should get a chance to make their own mistakes through elections instead of imposing the mistakes of foreigners on them.

“Libyan leaders should spend more time winning over the Libyan people, elections are fair and strategic in terms of encouraging people to make peace rather than war and everyone should participate without conditions. Getting foreigners to fight our wars is plundering Africa. It can’t be difficult to organize elections. Libya has been messed up by outsiders taking advantage of Libyans who were ideologically not well prepared,”Museveni said.

He advised the western powers to always let the African people make their choices whether good or bad, since it would be their responsibility after all.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Libya’s unrest started way back in 2011 when it experienced a full-scale revolt. On 27 February 2011, the National Transitional Council was established to administer the areas of Libya under rebel control. On 10 March 2011, America and many other nations recognized the council headed by Mahmoud Jibril as acting prime minister and as the legitimate representative of the Libyan people and withdrawing the recognition of Gaddafi’s regime.

In October 2011, the last heavy fighting of the uprising came to an end in the city of Sirte when the former Libyan President Col Muammar Muhammad Abu Minyar al-Gaddafi was captured and killed by NATO-backed forces on 20 October 2011. Since the defeat of loyalist forces, Libya has been torn among numerous rival, armed militias affiliated with distinct regions, cities and tribes, while the central government has been weak and unable effectively to exert its authority over the country.