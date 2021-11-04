The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has revealed that several state operatives and politicians have been frequenting the treatment room of ailing Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya asking him to apologize to President Yoweri Museveni and denounce the struggle or else he continues facing the state’s wrath.

Bobi Wine who visited Ssegirinya at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Wednesday, also said the legislator complains of excruciating pain in his foot and breathing difficulties.

“We have visited Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya at Mulago Hospital to ascertain his current state of health and give him moral support. He has complained of excruciating pain in his foot, and breathing difficulties,” the former presidential candidate said yesterday.

” We have learnt from him that several state operatives and politicians keep frequenting his treatment room and harassing him to apologize to Dictator Museveni and denounce the struggle or else he will not be freed from his misery. I have been encouraged to observe, however, that comrade Hon. Ssegirinya is braving this suffering with unimaginable fortitude and conviction.”

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Ssegirinya was transferred from Luzira Prison’s Murchison Bay Hospital to Mulago last Sunday after his health condition deteriorated.

Incarcerated Ssegirinya and his Makindye West counterpart, Allan Ssewanyana are facing several charges including murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism. They were recently denied bail by Masaka High Court Judge Lawrence Tweyanze, saying that their release would jeopardize investigations since they are currently under trial.

Tweyanze said that the MPs are public figures and have capacity to influence and interfere with investigations, including absconding from bail. He also said that their lawyers led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago failed to prove that the MPs were ill and that the first charges where the two legislators had been granted bail for were different from the case before him.

MPs Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana are accused of masterminding the recent machete killings in Masaka sub-region. Masaka High Court recently granted them bail but they were re-arrested, charged afresh and remanded to Kigo prison.