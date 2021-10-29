Parliament is currently engaged in talks with different stakeholders to see that that the Kawempe North MP, Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya who is currently in a prison hospital, receives treatment in a better medical facility.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon Anita Among who chaired the House on Thursday, 28 October 2021 said that Ssegirinya who is in Murchison Bay Hospital in Luzira Maximum Security Prison is getting treated for an ailment he developed while in prison.

“We resolved to work out a way of getting a referral for the MP to a better specialised facility so that he can get medical attention that is befitting of his status as a Member of Parliament,” Among said.

She added that the Parliament Commission is directly engaging government to ensure that this treatment is facilitated.

“I wish to allay the fears of the public and assure them that we are giving this matter priority,” Among added.

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon Mathias Mpuuga said that he had visited Ssegirinya earlier in the day and confirmed that he was not well.

“I wish to implore that state that while they have a right to arrest and try, they will not be able to prosecute and take to court someone in a bad health condition,” he said adding that, ‘I agree with the Speaker that the House do take up this matter and have the member given appropriate treatment’.

Mityana Municipality MP, Hon Francis Zaake earlier in the week raised concern about the medical condition of Ssegirinya.

Ssegirinya and Makindye West Member of Parliament, Hon Allan Ssewanyana are facing charges of attempted murder, murder and terrorism. These charges are in relation to the murders that took place in the Greater Masaka region in September.

The two legislators were earlier released on bail but re-arrested by security agencies.