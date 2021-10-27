The High Court in Mubende has nullified the victory of Museveni Ndooli William in the January 14th Parliamentary elections for the Buwekula Buwekula South Member of Parliament.

The hotly contested poll was won by Museveni who polled 8185 votes against Fred Tumesigye of the National Resistance Movement(NRM) who came second with 7479.

Tumwesigye however petitioned court challenging Museveni’s victory, citing gross violation of the electoral laws.

He also faulted the Electoral Commision for failing on it’s mandate of delivering a free and fair election, which he said greatly impacted the outcome of the polls.

Tumwesigye also successfully pinned his rival of conniving with security forces to intimidate voters and sway the result in his favor.

In Justice Eve Luswaata’s ruling today at Mubende High court, the petitioner had managed to adduce sufficientt evidence to support his call for a byelection.

She also ordered the Electoral Commission to compensate the petitioner – Tumwesigye in legal costs.