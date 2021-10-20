The Minister for the Presidency has eulogised former Presidential Press Secretary Hope Kivengere, saying she considered her “as a sister.”

Kivengere, the longest serving Press secretary died on Monday from Nakasero Hospital according to Linda Nabusaayi Wambokho.

“Ms Hope Kivengere has passed on from Nakasero Hospital. She always checked in on the Press whenever she was back home. We have lost a great civil servant. RIP Hope Kivengere,” Nabusayi tweeted.

Babalanda tweeted that he was aggrieved the news of Hope’s death whom she said she considered as a sister.

She further described the deceased as a kind, graceful and intelligent person who loved her country and Africa.

For her deligent service to humanity, Kivengere will remain in the hearts of Ugandans according to the Minister.

“Most people knew hope in the Media relations circles. Besides that, she was very instrumental in brokering peace in the Great Lakes Region. She was in deed a true daughter of the great Bishop Festo Kivengere.

I considered Hope as a sister. She was kind, graceful and intelligent. Hope loved her country and Africa. She served humanity diligently and will remain in our hearts. May her soul rest in eternal peace!” Babalanda tweeted.

Ms Kivengere worked as Uganda’s representative on the COMESA Committee of Elders, a nine-member committee with representatives from nine COMESA member countries.

Between 2016 and 2017, she worked with Intergovernmental Authority on Development. Previously, she worked with AU peacekeeping missions in Sudan and in Somalia.

In 2018, she was selected by COMESA to head its team to observe Egypt’s presidential elections which president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi won to retain his seat.