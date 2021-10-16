Police are looking for suspected panga assailants, who attacked and seriously wounded a middle-aged woman, together with her daughter in Nsawo zone, Katwe 1, Makindye Ssabagabo division in Wakiso District

The attack is said to have occurred at about 5 am in the morning, and it is said that after fatally maiming a yet to be identified mother and daughter, the assailants took off to an unknown location, without stealing any property.

A resident of that area, who preferred anonymity to speak freely, disclosed that killers found the duo washing their clothes very early in the morning and pounced on them.

“A mother and her daughter in the morning were attacked by unknown people, cutting and fatally injuring them, we started calling the police from 6:00 am and no assistance has been rendered. It is believed that the woman woke up at around 5:00 am with her daughter such that they wash their clothes when it is still early and catch up with other activities later, I think the two were ambushed in the process,” said a resident who preferred not to be named.

“Everyone is fearing to touch her, everyone is fearing to help and that’s the situation we’re in right now. We have called security operatives to come and help and I think they will be here soon,” he added.

Police, later on, arrived at the scene, at around 7: 40 am, removed the victims and took them to a certain health centre for medical attention. The police have commenced investigations.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Mr Luke Owoyesigire said they have started investigating the matter.

“We received news that a woman and her daughter were attacked and seriously wounded by suspected panga wielding men. We rushed to the scene, picked victims and took them to a health centre for treatment,” Said Owoyesigire while talking to the press today morning.

It is not yet established if the duo survived. Machete-wielding men stepped up their domestic terror activities in the greater Masaka region in August 2021, killing more than 20 people in a span of one month.

They later spread their terror to other districts like Kyotera, Lyantonde and finally infiltrated the capital Kampala. Despite assurances from President Museveni and several security officials regarding bringing the situation under control, such gruesome acts have continued to occur.

Many suspected killers have been arrested and charged. Their major motive is yet to be established.

