One person has died as heavy rainstorms cut off Kabale-Kisoro Highway in Rubanda District.

Martin Turikirokyi,40, of Hamurwa cell, Hamurwa ward , Hamurwa town council in Rubanda district was swept away by heavy floods at Hamurwa near Baj fuel station along Kabale Kisoro highway on Friday evening during a heavy down pour.

The deceased allegedly forcefully crossed therein when the rest of traffic was on stand still.

According to tye Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, His body was recovered on Saturday morning and taken by relatives for burial.

By press time, Uganda National Roads Authority was cleaning the road to give way to vehicles that had been blocked.

The case of drowning has been recorded at Hamurwa police station under file number SD 02/16/10/2021.