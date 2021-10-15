The Kabale district Covid-19 task force is concerned over the continued fluctuations in the number of daily confirmed cases.

Speaking during the Covid-19 taskforce meeting held yesterday at the district Rukiiko hall on Makanga hill in Kabale, the Acting District Health Officer, Alfred Besigensi, revealed that the district has failed to register a steady decline in the number of daily confirmed cases, something that continues to worry them. He said that the daily prevalence rate has continued to fluctuate between 10 to 20 per cent.

According to statistics from the office of the district health officer, 11 new cases were registered from 78 test samples taken on 13th October 2021, 8 cases were confirmed from 44 test samples collected on 12th Oct and 18 cases were confirmed from tests done on 11th October.

The Kabale district Covid-19 situation indicates that 42 cases are currently admitted in hospitals, while 87 other cases are under Home care management. The number of cases registered since the resurgence of the virus in May this year stands at 2,226, while the number of cumulative deaths stands at 94. The overall cumulative number of cases and deaths, since March 2020, stands at 2,776 and 108 respectively.

Besigensi added that they have observed continued laxity among members of the public in observing the SOPs. He added that Kibuga Sub County has been identified as a hot-spot, where most new cases are being recorded.

The officer in charge of Kabale police station, Mohammed Byansi, said that they are disturbed by the continued operations of daily and weekly markets in most rural sub-counties, like Maziba and Buhara which he said has continued to escalate the number of cases.

Byansi, also noted that there are some hotels and bars that have continued to frustrate their effects in enforcing the SOPs by staging disco shows. He cited hotels like White Horse Inn which stages a live band every weekend, Little Litz hotel, Monalisa, Bunyonyi Safaris on Lake Bunyonyi and Mid-Town hotel.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Godfrey Nyakahuma, who is also the district Covid-19 task-force Chairperson, called for heightened enforcement of SOPs by both police and Uganda People’s Defense forces-UPDF. About the hotels and bars that are illegally operating discos and music shows, Nyakahuma ordered the police and other security agencies to reign in and bring them to order.

The Kabale Chief administrative officer, Edmond Ntimba, called on members of the district taskforce and the district civil servants, who have not taken up their vaccines to do so, since they are change agents in the fight against Covid-19.