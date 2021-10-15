STATE LODGE, NAKASERO: President Yoweri Museveni has highly commended members of the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) for uniting as well as nurturing their followers not only spiritually but also empowering them economically.

“I am very happy that you have come together. You must correct the old mistakes whose origin was from Europe -the 30 years’ war. You have really followed the foot path of Jesus, of love your neighbor as you love yourself,” he said.

The President was yesterday meeting members of the Joint Christian Council led by the Co-Chairperson and Executive Secretary of the Council Rt. Rev. Archmandrite Constantine Mbonabingi who paid a courtesy call on him at State Lodge Nakasero.

Other members of the delegation included the Archbishop of Church of Uganda His Grace the Most Rev. Dr. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu among others.

President Museveni thanked them for involving young people in the work of God and also taking care of the welfare of the followers.

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda His Grace the Most Rev. Steven Mugalu appreciated President Museveni for his support to the Council.