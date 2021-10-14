High Court in Kampala has dismissed businessman Mukesh Shukla Mambubai’s petition against Joel Ssenyonyi’ in Nakawa West Parliamentary victory.

The businessman turned politician has been contesting the election of the Spokesperson of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Ssenyonyi basing on the fact that they were a lot of electoral irregularities such as under-declaring his votes, ferrying of non-registered voters to participate in the election plus ballot stuffing.

Last month Mukesh told court that the Electoral Commission (EC) participated in some acts of irregularities when they reduced his votes on the Declaration of Results Forms (DR forms) without justification. He further informed the presiding judge Isaac Muwata that there was falsification of figures at 18 polling stations, which were his stronghold.

“My Lord, if it was not ballot stuffing among other electoral irregularities, I had won the elections. I applied to the Electoral Commission to halt the declaration of Ssenyonyi but they went ahead to declare him the winner. EC also occasioned irregularities when they accepted DR forms that were not signed or witnessed by the presiding officer and based on the same to declare Ssenyonyi a validly elected MP,” he said last month.

He also claimed that after announcing election results for the polling station named LC 1 meeting palace (N-Z), the results on the DR form, which were 188 were crossed and reduced to five without countersigning and giving any justification.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

However, his claims did not satisfy the court and he was asked to present vivid evidence to his argument and according to the court, he failed to present satisfying evidence pining Ssenyonyi.

While making the ruling on Thursday Justice Muwata said that Mukesh failed to present satisfying documents to back up his claims, he also asked him to pay for all the costs Ssenyonyi has footed while perusing this case.