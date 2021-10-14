An outbreak of suspected African swine fever in Nyakagyeme sub-county Rukungiri district is worrying authorities farmers and pork Eaters.

Dr Cuthbert Tukundane the Sub-county veterinary officer has said that over fifty pigs have already succumbed to the disease in the period of one month.

The most affected areas are in the parishes of Kigaaga and Nyakinengo.

According to Tukundane, the disease is incurable and can only be contained by stopping the movement of pigs from one place to another as well as prohibiting the slaughtering of pigs.

He noted that the major agents of the disease are birds locally known as ‘enfunzi’ that move from one pigsty to the other looking for pig feeds.

He encouraged farmers to construct barriers against birds by fencing around pigsties. The signs of a sick animal are shivering, diarrhoea, loss of appetite and sudden death.

As a way of reducing the death rate, authorities in Nyakagyeme have advocated for only one main pig slaughter place so that the veterinary officer can screen pigs before they are slaughtered.

Nevertheless, pork from a sick animal does not affect human health but authorities are concerned by the reduction in both pig population and production since piggery projects are sources of income to residents.