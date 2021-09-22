President Yoweri Museveni has reopened places of worship which were closed during the second Covid-19 lockdown in June, 2021.

Addressing the nation on the situation of Covid-19 in Uganda on Wednesday, Museveni said places of worship are now free to open under limited number of worshippers of not more than 200 provided the church/mosque can ensure physical distancing of 2 metres on either side and adequate aeration.

“There must be strict adherence to all SOPs at all times ie handwashing/use of alcohol based sanitisers, temperature monitoring and consistent wearing of face masks by all congregants including the preachers and choir,” the President said in a televised address.

“The casinos, gaming, betting shops and gyms can now operate during day and close at 6pm.”

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Museveni also said concerts, disco halls, performing artists and beaches should remain closed and wait until 4.8 million priority population is vaccinated probably by December this year.

” These tend to congregate large numbers and are difficult to control.

“Bars are high risk area where individuals have no sobriety to observe the SOPs. They will be considered for reopening when the 4.8 million priority population is vaccinated.”

For schools, Mr Museveni said post secondary institutions of learning were to reopen with effect from 1 November, 2021 on condition that all teachers and non teaching staff are vaccinated.

“The 330,000 students aged 18 years and above in post secondary institutions should be vaccinated as soon as possible,” Museveni noted.

He added that the rest of the learning institutions will open in January, 2022.

“I call upon all teachers and support staff to get vaccinated as soon as possible to enable safe reopening of schools.”