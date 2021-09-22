Julius Atuhaire,39, a journalist attached to Rubanda FM in Kabale town on Tuesday night cheated death as criminals armed with pangas attacked him.

Atuhaire was attacked as he was leaving for work at around 5.30 am in the morning.

The victim who lives in Nyakahanga cell Bugongi upper Northern division while going to work on foot, he met three men armed with hammers and pangas. He told our reporter that he met the criminals at Kinyungusi cell, Bugongi lower who cut him on the head and his mobile phone techno F1 was taken.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the news, saying efforts to arrest the suspects are on.

“The case was reported on SD REF 20/22/9/2021 Kabale police station. Efforts to get those involved are being made so that are brought to book,” Maate said.