Police in Rukungiri district is investigating circumstances under which a 34 year old man killed himself in lodge by hanging.

Its alledged that the deceased identified as George Ambasiise resident of Mugamba village Kyaruyenje parish booked a room at JB lodges located at Rubabo road in Rukungiri municipality and the next morning he was found dead.

According to Melon Naturinda,20 , manager of JB lodges,the deceased wanted a room and upon clearance was given a room at Shs 8,000 for one night.

However, when Naturinda was mopping, he found the deceased hanging on the window metals in the room’s corner having used a strong rope for unknown reasons.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the incident. He said the rope that the deceased used to commit suicide has been recovered.