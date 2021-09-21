The Police in Wakiso, has in custody a prime suspect, who in conspiracy with three other brothers, murdered a 40 year old lover for allegedly infecting him with HIV/AIDS.

The prime suspect Bwambale Jona alias master,25 after finding out that he was HIV positive, he blamed it on his sugar mummy, Nassali Juliet.

Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says the suspect was recently depressed and extremely frustrated after learning that he had contracted the virus before putting the blame on the victim.

“The facts gathered so far, indicate that on the 18.09.2021, the victim was seen while drinking at Mende Central village, Mende sub-county, Wakiso district, with the suspect and others, at a local village bar, after which they left together. Unfortunately, the following day of 19.09.2021, the victim was found murdered, with multiple bruises all over body, a deep depression on the right forehead, and the body abandoned a distance of 150 metres from her house. There was no evidence of sexual violence on the body of the deceased,”Enanga said in a statement on Monday.

” The police sniffer dog led a team of detectives to the house of Bwambale Jona alias master where he was arrested, with two of his brothers Ntale Ronald and Kule Jona. A fourth suspect was identified as Kakooza Jamil. Upon search at his home, suspected blood stained clothes were recovered in addition to a pair of black open sandals, recovered from the scene.”

Enanga further condemned the sexually motivated crime saying that it was uncalled for since there was no proof on the timing of the infection.

“As a country, we are a lead model in the fight and awareness of HIV Aids, its safeguards and on positive living. Where someone gets infected, they should know that HIV is not a death sentence or ticket. One can continue living positively and stay healthy for a lifetime. Such incidents therefore, call for more and better counselling drives, in the community.”