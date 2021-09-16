Parliament has commended Rotary International for the humanitarian support it offers in Uganda.

The motion moved by the Government Chief Whip, Hon Thomas Tayebwa noted the international body’s contribution in the health, education, water and environment sectors.

“In the past five years, Rotary clubs in Uganda in collaboration with a number of partners, have undertaken transformative projects estimated at over Shs80 billion,” he said.

In the fight against Covid-19, Tayebwa said Rotary contributed Shs1.2 billion in form of hand washing equipment, personal protective equipment and food to both government and communities.

He outlined a number of donations that Rotary has made especially in the health sector. He cited the equipping of Mengo Hospital with a state-of-art blood bank worth shs1.3 billion.

“The facility has alleviated the demands on blood transfusions and now contributes approximately 30 per cent of blood requirements in the central region,” he said.

Tayebwa also cited the 35 bed cancer treatment centre that Rotary constructed at Nsambya Hospital at a cost of shs2 billion.

Kole Woman MP, Hon Judith Alyek said Rotary International was the first humanitarian organisation to come to the rescue of the people in Northern Uganda during the Lord’s Resistance war.

“You are all aware that the northern region suffered with war for 20 years. It is Rotary that first supported our people who lived in camps. Rotary provided water and sanitation equipment,” Alyek said.

Terego District Woman MP, Hon Rose Obiga praised the organization for providing specialised eye care services. “The number of people with eye defects that have been operated on is enormous; you find experts coming in the country to serve the most rural. It is indeed, service above self,” she said.

Nakawa Division East MP, Hon Ronald Balimwezo gave a testimony on how Rotary intervened by restoring his health following a fatal accident.

“I am a direct beneficiary of Rotary International. When I got an accident about 20 years ago, I lost hope because I lost a leg. I am have an artificial limb butthe first one I got was from Rotary” he said adding that, ‘I am able to compete with normal people; I want to commend Rotary International’.

The motion also sought to appreciate the Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta on his visit Uganda in his first year of office.

“I am delighted that in your one year term, you have chosen to be in Uganda out of so many countries that subscribe to Rotary, we thank you,” Oulanyah said.

In an earlier meeting with the Rotary International President, Oulanyah said that when the world is grappling with natural calamities, the role of Rotary goes a long way to complement states in responding to such calamities.

“Nature started speaking loudly to us; mountains are throwing down stones, rivers are bursting their banks, lakes are rising, diseases are coming on all humanity and Rotary in its way must respond,” he said.

Shekhar Mehta assured Parliament of Rotary’s continuous support to Uganda especially in the fight against Covid-19 saying Rotary is willing to support the vaccination programme.

“We have requested Rotary District Governors all over the world to work with local governments to support Covid responses,” Mehta said adding that, ‘in the first phase, Rotarians gave masks, sanitisers and whatever was needed. The second phase, Rotarians gave oxygen concentrators. Rotary can play a major role in creating awareness’.