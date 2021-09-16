Last week, we lost one of our own; a successful businessman, parent, mentor and a certified Muslim and advocate of the faith.

I have had the opportunity to interact with many local businessmen in Uganda but BMK was in his own league!

Extremely humble, down to earth and most importantly he never treated anyone basing on their ethnic or religious background – he treated people with the utmost respect.

Nobody chooses their tribe but surprisingly we tend to judge people basing on their ethnic backgrounds; this is wrong!

BMK treated all people equally.

He treated Christians the same way he treated Muslims.

He used to donate money whenever we would conduct workshops for mindset change under Sisimuka Uganda.

It was very evident to us who had an opportunity to meet and talk to him during his lifetime that he was going to change our community and those around him.

For us who hail from Buddu-Masaka, we lost an inspirational figure.

When you read his book (My Story of Building a Fortune in Africa), it’ll give you a clear insight how Buganda used to be.

We shall never see the likes of BMK again… We’ll miss him deeply.

My sincerest thanks to the Rt Hon the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among for proposing to have a street in Kampala named after BMK; it is a brilliant proposal!

It beats my understanding to have streets named after people we don’t know and have no attachment to them!

You hear streets like William Street, Wilson Road, Duster Street, Pilkington Road, etc.

I have traveled to many European cities but I have not come across a street named after an African hero.

Why don’t we have streets like Wapakhabulo Street, Obote Street, Amin street, Kaguta Street, Besigye Street, Cheptegei Street, Mwanga Street, Kabalega Street, etc!

Time has come for us to celebrate our own;our children must celebrate their own heroes.

If there was an opportunity for me to completely delete this name ‘Frank’, I would dump it! Why? I have never met a Mzungu called Gashumba, why would I carry the ‘Frank’ name!

May the Almighty God bless the memory of BMK and may He bless his family!

Rest in Peace, till we meet again.