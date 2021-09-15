Former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine has said it was a matter of time for President Yoweri Museveni to end up in the dustbin of history.

during an interview with France 24’s Marc Perelman this week, Bobi Wine called on Ugandans to “liberate themselves” from Museveni’s “dictatorship” saying that the President will end up like ousted dictators; Robert Mugabe, Omar al-Bashir and Muammar Gaddafi.

The National Unity Platform leader also told France 24 that he was the real winner of January’s presidential election. He criticised Western countries and the African Union for their tepid reaction to what he describes as a fraudulent poll. He claimed President Museveni was scared of the Ugandan people, especially the younger generation.

The opposition leader said he rejected a recent offer by Museveni for dialogue, stressing that the president’s “approach to dialogue has been either coercion or co-optation, but not real dialogue”.

Reacting to Museveni saying that those responsible for the killing of protesters during the last election campaign would be prosecuted, Wine called this move “hypocritical”, claiming that the president’s oldest son – Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba – was the main culprit behind the repression. The Ugandan opposition leader added that it was clear Museveni’s son was being groomed to succeed him and make Uganda a dynasty.

Wine described Museveni’s decision to welcome temporarily Afghan refugees on Ugandan soil as a move to “clean his image” internationally after the controversial election. He vowed to use all “legal and moral” means to oust Museveni from power, claiming the president will end up “in the dustbin of history”, in the wake of other dictators such as Omar al-Bashir or Robert Mugabe.