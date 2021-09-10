National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders have asked Court to conduct a transparent and speedy trial for remanded Members of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) who are being accused of murder.

On Tuesday Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana, both members of NUP were remanded to Kigo prison after being charged with murder in connection with the recent killings in Greater Masaka region.

Prosecution accuses the duo of having a hand in the murders of Mugerwa Kiiza Francis alias Nswa and Sulaiman Kakooza in Settaala cell, Masaka City. The two were accused of four counts; three murders and one for attempted murder.

Now through the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, NUP demands that the judicial process should be quick and transparent so that their colleagues are set free because they are innocent.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“Our demands are, that the investigations are complete and we also need a transparent and speedy trial of our colleagues because you cannot arraign them in court and then claim that you are still investigating,”said Mpuuga, who is also the legislator for Nyendo-Mukungwe.

“I would like to use this occasion to tell the country that we are NUP and not NUF which would stand for National Unity Force. At the onset, our DNA is doing civil politics, we are not militarists and we are not a group out there to do suicides. Not that we are not alive to other choices out there that other political groups have chosen, but we chose to be what we are and that is who we shall remain to be.”

Mpuuga also asked security agencies to explain the recent killings and lawlessness in different parts of the country especially in Karamoja. “We are alive to ongoing killings in Karamoja under the cover of disarmament.”

NUP deputy president Dr. Lina Zedriga also asked the judiciary to also deliver justice for Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana in time.

“We are surprised that our MPs are being arrested and yet in Karamoja, many people are being shot dead by the government security saying that they are disarming them. There should be proper investigations into matters before people, especially when leaders are arrested in such a matter. We condemn this act in the strongest terms possible. This is non-negotiable we need to see justice, people are being killed in other places, we need answers.”