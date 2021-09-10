Lubaga south political rivals Kato Lubwama and Habib Buwembo are spitting fire at each other.

The duo competed for Lubaga south constituency in 2016, which was won by comedian Kato Lubwama. Buwembo went to court to challenge Lubwama’s academic qualifications. To join the Ugandan parliament, one has to have A’ Level education or its equivalent. However, Kato Lubwama never attended A level, however, he has a diploma in Music, Dance and Drama from Makerere University. He says he joined through the adults window.

Court recently awarded Buwembo damages following a protracted court battle over Lubwama’s academic papers at the time he joined parliament 2016-21. Buwembo says Lubwama owes him a billion shillings and to enforce the court ruling he has hired bailiffs to take any properties in the former legislator’s names.

After Kato lost the court case, and Buwembo insisting on collecting damages, the comedian has sent a strong message to his accuser.

Now Lubwama says he will not pay any monies to Buwembo and he vowed to appeal the ruling of the high court. He also added that by the time the case is wound up, it will be over 15 years and both of them will be long dead.

“He is actually going to die before me.” Kato Lubwama told local television.