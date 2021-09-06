The UK-Uganda Convention has appointed media personality Edwin Musiime as its first ever Ambassador as the 2021 Convention inches closer.

The convention founded 11 years ago by Mr. William Mutenza brings together experts, high profile business and government delegates from Uganda and UK, business leaders, Ugandans in the Diaspora, professionals and representatives from prominent organisations based in Uganda, the UK and beyond.

Musiime who is also the CEO Crest Group, Founder Chamber for young entrepreneurs and Property Show host franchise owner starts his new role with a week left to the convention 2021 that is set to be hosted virtually on Saturday September 11th.

“Am much humbled by the opportunity to serve the interests of both great nations Uganda and the UK whose trade and investment relationship goes along way and I’m much looking forward to the convention 2021,” says Musiime.

The convention will be opened by the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja under the theme, “Connecting Investors with Uganda investment & Trade opportunities.

The virtual event this year will feature renown leaders and business personalities like; Lord Popat, UK trade Envoy to Uganda and Rwanda, Robert Mukiza, Director General Uganda Investment Authority, H.E Amb. Julius Moto, Uganda’s High Commissioner to UK, Rajiv Ruparelia, Managing Director, Ruparelia Group, Anthony Kituuka, Executive Director, Equity Bank Uganda LTD, Willy Mutenza, MD – the Promota Africa / Founder UgandaUK Convention and Ms Bernadette Lewis, Secretary General – Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation among others.

“As the founder of the Uganda-UK Trade & investment annual convention/summit, I am excited and happy to welcome Mr. Edwin Musiime as our new Convention’s brand ambassador for Uganda. As the Convention’s team, we feel that one good decision that we took was getting him onboard due to his integrity, love for the growth of Uganda and Ugandans in the Diaspora and this coupled with your new face and market value, we shall reach new heights,” Mutenza said in an interview from the UK.