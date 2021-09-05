Shine ya eye housemates participated in a Pepsi task today which was all about having fun and cashing big.

For this task the house was divided into four teams : team 1, team 2 , team 3 and team 4.

Housemates were to act as individuals and in their respective teams .They had to guess the song titles and artists individually and then perform any one Pepsi Nigeria ambassador’s song.

Individually Micheal won the competition and got N2.5m, Peace was the first runner-up and she got N1.5m and then Liquorose who was the 2nd runner-up got N1m.

Team 3 (Cross, Liquorose, Saskay and Angel) won the teams challenge and they each got N500.

Housemates got a chance to witness the unveiling of Pepsi’s newly signed ambassadors in Nigeria who were Rema and Ayrastarr

Pepsi surprised all the 17 housemates with a VVIP trip to the One music fest in Dubai.

Congratulations to all housemates

