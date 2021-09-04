Parliament has passed a motion congratulating Otuke County MP, Hon. Julius Acon Bua for his induction into the World Olympians Association as an Olympian for life.

The Motion was moved by Albetong Woman MP, Hon. Dorcas Achen who urged Government to continuously sponsor athletes and recognize those who have put Uganda on the world map.

Achen said that in July 2021, Acon Bua was among the five persons who were inducted into the World Olympian Association as Olympians for life at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“Government should recognize Hon Julius Acon Bua for his tireless efforts in promoting Uganda by naming one of the stadiums or streets in Uganda as ‘Acon Julius Bua’,” she said.

The ‘Olympian for life’ award aims to celebrate the lives of Olympians who have left a positive and lasting legacy on the world even after retiring from active sports.

She added that Acon sacrificed a lot to represent the country during the insurgency in Northern Uganda.

“The lesson that we pick is that so many of our athletes go through tough times to shine our flag high,” said Achen.

Tororo District Woman MP, Hon. Sarah Opendi,said government should support Acon’s health centre by building a theatre.

“Hon. Acon has turned the lives of women around by bringing services closer to the people,” Opendi said.

Hon. Mbwatekamwa Gaffa, (NRM, Igara County West) said that Acon’s presence on the Parliament sports team helped Uganda get medals in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Games.

“He is a resilient man and Parliament and Government needs to recognisehis great work by putting up a monument at Parliament,” he said.

Ntenjeru County South MP, Hon. Patrick Nsanja saidthat the two majors factor that affect performance are resources and discipline.

“I testify that Acon is disciplined. I implore government to invest in sports because it is no longer just leisure but has become a re-creative commercial activity,” he said.

Minister of State for Sports, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua said stories like that of Acon can better the lives of young sportsmen in the country.

“Only five Olympians are inducted into the “Olympian for Life” every four years, one from each Continent and as such Hon Julius Acon is the sole inductee representing the whole of Africa,” Obua said.

The Premier, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, congratulated Acon and thanked him for bettering the lives of his community.

“The President has directed me to come up with a frame work paper for recruiting doctors to health centres. We shall look at upgrading his health facility to a health centre IV by furnishing it with a theatre,” Nabbanja said.

Hon. Acon Bua on his part appreciated fellow legislators for appreciating his efforts while he was still alive.

“When my story is told it sounds like I was one of the greatest athletes in the world. The power and fame we obtain from our achievement is not what matters, rather it is what we do with it that matters most. The lesson I have learnt is to never give up because God is watching every effort you take,” he said.